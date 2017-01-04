Down goes Frazier in the fifth

ATHENS, Ga. -- Sindarius Thornwell tipped in his own miss, deflected a pass and dove on a loose ball in the final 30 seconds Wednesday to propel South Carolina to its first win over Georgia in five tries, 67-61.
Thornwell, in his first game back after a six-game suspension, ended with 19 points and 11 rebounds. P.J. Dozier, who aced two free throws to help settle the final margin, scored 24.
The Gamecocks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) didn’t let J.J. Frazier get them a fifth straight time. Frazier shot a 3-pointer with contact that rimmed out in the final minute to set Dozier up for his final free throws, and then turned it over on Georgia’s last possession.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
