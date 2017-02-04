USC Men's Basketball

February 4, 2017 10:42 PM

Gamecocks all alone in first place in the SEC

From staff reports

South Carolina is in sole possession of first place in the SEC.

The Gamecocks are up one game on Kentucky and Florida with eight games to go in the regular season.

The No. 19 Gamecocks held on to beat Georgia 77-75 Saturday. On Saturday night, No. 24 Florida defeated No. 8 Kentucky 88-66.

USC remaining schedule

2/7

vs. Alabama

6:30 PM

2/11

at Mississippi State

8:00 PM

2/15

vs. Arkansas

6:30 PM

2/18

at Vanderbilt

8:30 PM

2/21

at Florida

7:00 PM

2/25

vs. Tennessee

1:00 PM

2/28

vs. Mississippi State

7:00 PM

3/4

at Mississippi

8:30 PM

