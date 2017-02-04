Gamecocks all alone in first place in the SEC

South Carolina is in sole possession of first place in the SEC.
The Gamecocks are up one game on Kentucky and Florida with eight games to go in the regular season.
The No. 19 Gamecocks held on to beat Georgia 77-75 Saturday. On Saturday night, No. 24 Florida defeated No. 8 Kentucky 88-66.
Hey #Gamecock fans...your *new* #SEC men's basketball standings. PARTY. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/3D29Y7TPAj— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) February 5, 2017
At 9-1, #Gamecocks are currently in first place in the SEC! pic.twitter.com/yYIZNXBn9C— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) February 5, 2017
WOMEN'S SEC STANDINGS:— Cocky (@Cocky2001) February 5, 2017
#1 @GamecockWBB
MEN'S SEC STANDINGS:
#1 @GamecockMBB
HOOP CITY, USA
When you move into sole possession of 1st place in the @SEC...@GamecockMBB pic.twitter.com/urMIqnrR57— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 5, 2017
USC remaining schedule
2/7
vs. Alabama
6:30 PM
2/11
at Mississippi State
8:00 PM
2/15
vs. Arkansas
6:30 PM
2/18
at Vanderbilt
8:30 PM
2/21
at Florida
7:00 PM
2/25
vs. Tennessee
1:00 PM
2/28
vs. Mississippi State
7:00 PM
3/4
at Mississippi
8:30 PM
