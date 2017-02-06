Two Gamecocks make appearance in NBA mock draft

With the pedigree P.J. Dozier brought to South Carolina men’s basketball, the question of him potentially turning pro will loom each season.
At least one mock draft has him as a potential first-round pick in 2017.
The latest projection from NBADraft.net puts Dozier as the 27th pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The site also puts South Carolina senior wing Sindarius Thornwell at No. 58 to New York.
Dozier actually slipped in this latest edition, as he was at No. 22 a week earlier.
The 6-foot-7, second-year point guard is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, but had struggled shooting the ball in SEC play until the past two games. Thornwell, a 6-foot-5 swingman, has been one of the top players in the conference, leading the first-place Gamecocks in points (19.1), rebounds (6.9) assists (2.9) and steals (2.4) per game.
Neither player appears in the DraftExpress mock draft, through Thornwell is ranked 26th among NCAA seniors and Dozier is No. 8 on the sophomore list.
