Backing away from the bubble: Gamecocks crush Vols

At the breaking point of the game and season, South Carolina drew its toe across the court and said, “No more.”
The Gamecocks stretched a four-point lead to 19 in a sizzling second-half run on Saturday, beating Tennessee 82-55 to snap a three-game losing streak and restore confidence to their NCAA tournament projections. Having frittered most of a 15-point lead by once again refusing to do the things that earned that lead, USC (21-8, 11-5 SEC) halted the Volunteers’ rally just in time.
Frank Martin shook up the starting lineup, benching power forward Maik Kotsar for backup point guard Hassani Gravett, and the added speed and athleticism woke USC’s dormant defense. The ferocious pressure rattled Tennessee into not getting any clean looks, much less making shots, as USC spurted to a quick 18-point lead.
The Vols cut it to four during a long stretch without a USC field goal spanning halftime, but the Gamecocks turned a missed Kyle Alexander dunk into Duane Notice’s second consecutive 3-pointer and won going away.
USC remained in line for a top-four finish in the SEC and double-bye in the SEC tournament.
