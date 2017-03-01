South Carolina sets men’s basketball attendance record

The South Carolina men’s basketball team closed out its 2016-17 home schedule with back-to-back crowds of more than 15,000.
It helped set a new mark in program history for attendance.
Gamecocks coach Frank Martin tweeted out his appreciation to fans following Tuesday’s tense win against Mississippi State, pointing out the record for total attendance. South Carolina’s listed total of 241,126 bests last season’s total of 227,911 (in one fewer game).
#gamecocknation thx so much 4 who u r. We just set a program record 4 total attendance &ranked #13 n USA. Proud of our guys & r awesome fans— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) March 1, 2017
According to the team’s media guide, the average of 13,396 fans per game would also be the highest on record (since 1968-69). The previous high was in 2002-03, when USC averaged 12,940 in the first year of Colonial Life Area.
That average will likely hold as the Gamecocks are 22-8, 12-5 in league, and should be headed to the NCAA Tournament.
