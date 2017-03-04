SEC men’s tournament bracket set: Gamecocks the No. 4 seed

Wednesday-Sunday * Bridgestone Arena * Nashville, Tenn.
First round
Wednesday
Game 1 – No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 LSU, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2 – No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 14 Missouri, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Second round
Thursday
Game 3 – No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 4 – No. 5 Alabama vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 5 – No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 6 – No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Third round
Friday
Game 7 – No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 8 – No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Game 9 – No. 2 Florida vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 10 – No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (SEC Network)
Fourth round
Saturday
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following conclusion of Game 1 (ESPN)
Championship
Sunday
Game 13 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
FINAL SEC STANDINGS
*Kentucky 16-2
Florida 14-4
Arkansas 12-6
South Carolina 12-6
Alabama 10-8
Ole Miss 10-8
Vanderbilt 10-8
Georgia 9-9
Tennessee 8-10
Texas A&M 8-10
Auburn 7-11
Mississippi State 6-12
LSU 2-16
Missouri 2-16
*Regular-season champion
TIEBREAKERS
Kentucky won the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed.
Arkansas and South Carolina tied for third. The Razorbacks won the head-to-head.
Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt tied for fifth. The Crimson Tide went 2-0 against the others and claimed the fifth seed. Ole Miss was 1-1 for sixth.
Tennessee and Texas A&M tied for ninth. The Volunteers won the head-to-head.
LSU and Missouri tied for 13th. LSU won the head-to-head.
