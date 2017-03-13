Greenville’s NCAA first weekend sells out

Once it was announced South Carolina, North Carolina and Duke would be playing their first weekend NCAA Tournament games in Greenville, it became clear tickets would go fast.
And they have.
The NCAA’s website listed the sessions in Bon Secours Wellness Arena as sold out on Monday afternoon. No other first- and second-round site was sold out at the time.
South Carolina, a No. 7 seed, plays Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m. against No. 10 seed Marquette.
At one point Monday, tickets for Friday’s second session, which includes South Carolina and Duke, started at $247.50 on the NCAA’s ticket exchange and $272 on SeatGeek, while the first session, with North Carolina in afternoon, was $175.50 and $130 respectively.
The Midwest Regional in Kansas City was also sold out.
NCAA Tournament
Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)
When: Friday, 9:50 p.m.
Where: Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena
TV: TBS
