Next up in NCAAs: Game times, networks set for USC men, women

1:39 Frank Martin reacts after historic win: 'I'm just really proud' Pause

1:05 'It means the world' for USC to end NCAA drought

1:06 Sindarius Thornwell: 'This was always the goal'

0:53 USC fans celebrate win at NCAA Tournament

1:32 Coach Dawn Staley has strategic plan for Sunday's game

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:45 A'ja Wilson talks about opening win, playing without Alaina Coates

0:57 Gamecocks miss Alaina Coates but soldier on

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats