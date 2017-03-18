Gamecocks confident heading into matchup with Duke

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life Pause

0:59 Coach K: Bill Foster was an innovator, outstanding coach

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:14 Coach K calls Thornwell 'best, unheralded great player' in country

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:15 Zion Williamson's highlights from SC Hoops Festival

2:08 Zion Williamson discusses season, SC Hoops Festival

1:34 Jonah Bride recaps big offensive night for USC

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe