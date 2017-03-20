USC Men's Basketball

March 20, 2017 6:08 PM

South Carolina basketball: 16 things to know for the Sweet 16

From Staff and Wire Reports

South Carolina is in the Sweet 16 for the first time under the current format. Sixteen things to know as the Gamecocks prepare to face Baylor on Friday:

1. Vegas, baby

The Gamecocks are a 50-1 shot to win the national championship, according to Bovada. Baylor is a three-point favorite Friday.

2. Rah

Freshman Rakym Felder, hero of the win over Duke, played at Brooklyn’s Lincoln High after transferring from Indian Land High. He’ll play in front of his hometown crowd for the third time this year.

Freshman Rakym Felder comes up big for Gamecocks

Freshman guard Rakym Felder discusses the win over Duke, getting to go back to New York for Sweet Sixteen.

lbezjak@thestate.com
3. The Big Apple

Frank Martin loves playing in New York, since his wife’s family is there and he recruits the area. He’s 3-2 within city limits since he arrived at USC, beating Manhattan, Iowa State and Syracuse at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center while losing at St. John’s and against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden.

Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin speaks Sunday night after the NCAA Tournament win over Duke.

4. Booted Devils

In ESPN’s BracketBuster contest, 7.3 million brackets had Duke as a Final Four team. South Carolina vs. Baylor in the Sweet 16 was chosen in only 2.1 percent of brackets.

5. A lot of firsts

A win against Baylor makes Martin the winningest NCAA Tournament coach in USC’s history (not counting consolation games). He would also have notched two of the three best single-season win totals in program history (record is 25, reached by Frank McGuire in 1969-70 and by Martin last year).

6. Lucky seven

The Gamecocks are a seven-seed, which ties for the third lowest of the Sweet 16. Only Wisconsin (8) and Xavier (11) are lower, while Michigan is also a seven. The lowest seed ever to win the NCAA Tournament was No. 8 Villanova in 1985.

7. Fashionista

Martin drew raves (and rants) for his sport jacket against Duke, a garnet plaid affair that he paired with garnet slacks and a cream-colored shirt. A shopping trip to Saks can’t be off the radar once the Gamecocks hit NYC.

8. Football joins celebration

Even the USC football team joined in the celebration after the Gamecocks’ big win. “We had guys jumping in the pool. Just real excited for them,” QB Jake Bentley said.

9. Clowney, too

Houston Texans Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney was at USC’s win against Duke in Greenville and sang the alma mater after the game. He even got some face time with Martin.

Clowney gets into Gamecocks' NCAA celebrations

10. 65 a half

USC’s 65 points against Duke in the second half was more than they scored in nine games during the regular season.

11. National respect

“I can see this team beating Baylor. Frank Martin’s finally getting widespread acclaim for his abilities as a coach.” Matt Norlander of CBSsports.com

Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sends kudos toward South Carolina after the Gamecocks' victory in the Sweet 16.

NCAA
12. ACC flameout

One week ago, the ACC ruled college basketball with nine bids, most of any conference. But with Duke losing and Louisville losing to Michigan, North Carolina is the only ACC team left in the Sweet 16.

13. Sin moving up

With 24 points against Duke, Sindarius Thornwell is now only 26 points away from being USC’s fourth highest all-time scorer, passing Devan Downey.

From the locker room: Gamecocks react to win over Duke

South Carolina players discuss their win over Duke in second round of the NCAA tournament.

lbezjak@thestate.com
14. Coming up fives

USC had five players who scored in double figures against Duke, including Thornwell (24), Duane Notice (17), Chris Silva (17), Felder (15) and PJ Dozier (11).

15. Praise from Sir Charles

TBS commentator Charles Barkley on USC’s win: “That was one of the greatest turnarounds from the first to the second half that I have ever seen from awful to amazing.”

16. Defense, defense

USC held Duke to 38.9 percent shooting in the second half, 37 percent from the three-point line.

Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the play of his offense in this year's NCAA Tournament.

NCAA East Regional

Who: South Carolina (24-10) vs. Baylor (27-7)

When: 7:29 p.m. Friday

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: TBS

Following game: Wisconsin (27-9) vs. Florida (26-8)

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense

View more video

Sports Videos