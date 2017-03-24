USC Men's Basketball

March 24, 2017 6:29 PM

Gamecocks take over Times Square

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina celebrated its NCAA Tournament success in style.

Digital billboards in New York City’s Times Square showcased the Gamecocks and the University of South Carolina from. The billboards on the NASDAQ and Thomson Reuters Buildings at 43rd and 7th, and 43rd and Broadway featured digital signage showcasing the Sweet 16 USC men’s basketball team, as well as the University.

Fans on hand even took photos with Athletics Director Ray Tanner ahead of the Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament game against Baylor.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks featured on Times Square video boards

View more video

Sports Videos