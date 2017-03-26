USC Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 1:44 PM

Darius Rucker loves his Gamecocks

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Music superstar Darius Rucker, a South Carolina alumnus, isn’t missing a chance to watch the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Rucker on Sunday was at Madison Square Garden in New York with his son to watch the Gamecocks face Florida in the Elite Eight.

On Friday, he was spotted watching the Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 game against Baylor while performing a concert in Charleston. (Look closely at the monitors on stage.)

USC Men's Basketball

