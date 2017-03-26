Darius Rucker loves his Gamecocks

Music superstar Darius Rucker, a South Carolina alumnus, isn’t missing a chance to watch the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament this weekend.
Rucker on Sunday was at Madison Square Garden in New York with his son to watch the Gamecocks face Florida in the Elite Eight.
Ready for this game!!! GO COCKS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w5gkYCyJub— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 26, 2017
Country star and Gamecocks superfan @dariusrucker is courtside to watch the #Gamecocks try to get to the Final Four! pic.twitter.com/ffGx37cXOI— News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) March 26, 2017
On Friday, he was spotted watching the Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 game against Baylor while performing a concert in Charleston. (Look closely at the monitors on stage.)
.@HootieTweets concert in #TDArena but kept @marchmadness is a priority. Got to love it @GamecockMBB @GoHeels Yes those are TVs front stage pic.twitter.com/d7zaiLb94b— Matt Roberts (@AD_MattRoberts) March 25, 2017
