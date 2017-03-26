USC Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 5:34 PM

Party time in Columbia! South Carolina basketball fans celebrate latest win

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina students and fans again took to some of Columbia and campus hot spots Sunday to celebrate the Gamecocks’ latest NCAA Tournament victory.

Scenes from around town:

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

View more video

Sports Videos