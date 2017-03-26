Party time in Columbia! South Carolina basketball fans celebrate latest win

South Carolina students and fans again took to some of Columbia and campus hot spots Sunday to celebrate the Gamecocks’ latest NCAA Tournament victory.
Scenes from around town:
Gamecock students in the fountain. know I should be upset...but I'm jealous! Final Four! pic.twitter.com/afVN4thZbF— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 26, 2017
The streets belong to the Gamecocks tonight! @GamecockMBB continue to be the Cinderella Team! pic.twitter.com/gQJU46l341— Ralph Cooper Jr. (@RalphCoopWLTX) March 26, 2017
Consider the bag secured. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Tp5L8b4Ce0— Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) March 26, 2017
5 Points right now. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/eKMWCGqAiu— Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) March 26, 2017
GAMECOCKS FLOOD THE STREETS!!! FINAL FOUR TIME !!! pic.twitter.com/cybKG6YLqx— Ralph Cooper Jr. (@RalphCoopWLTX) March 26, 2017
