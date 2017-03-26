USC Men's Basketball

March 26, 2017 6:36 PM

South Carolina basketball reactions: Darius Rucker cries, BJ McKie emotional and more

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina basketball’s historic win over Florida in the NCAA Tournament generated all sorts of reactions and excellent tweets on social media. A roundup.

Related content

USC Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

View more video

Sports Videos