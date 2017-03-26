NCAA bonuses adding up for USC’s Frank Martin

South Carolina coach Frank Martin has already earned a total of $215,000 in bonuses in the NCAA Tournament, according to the USA Today salary database.
Martin led USC to its first Final Four appearance when the Gamecocks beat Florida on Sunday.
Martin’s contract pays him a bonus of $100,000 for advancing to the Final Four. Friday’s Sweet 16 victory against Baylor, which put USC in the Elite Eight, accounted for $50,000.
USC is the only SEC team in the Final Four.
Martin makes $2.45 million annually, before bonuses.
