Hoops heaven awaits ‘Gamecock Jesus’

University of South Carolina fans are trying to send the man known as “Gamecock Jesus” to basketball heaven.
A GoFundMe page was started to raise money to send Carlton Thompson, the Gamecocks superfan, to Arizona to root on his favorite team as the South Carolina men’s basketball team plays in the Final Four.
The message on the page said, “Gamecocks, Send Gamecock Jesus to the Final Four. He’s always been there for us and our team, and now it’s time to give him something in return. Please donate! Go Cocks!”
The page has worked. Supporters raised $3,695 so far, more than the goal of $3,500, to purchase Thompson airfare and game tickets.
South Carolina will face Gonzaga in Phoenix on April 1, at 6:09 p.m. The Gamecocks beat their SEC rival Florida, 77-70, on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to advance to the Final Four.
“You focus in on chasing young kids around, hoping that they grow up and believe and you end up with guys like these guys right next to me, and their teammates that have the courage to come back every day and do more,” coach Frank Martin said. “I’m just out of words. Out of words.”
Comments