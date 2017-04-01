The ‘high-water mark’ in USC’s athletic history

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner didn’t hold back when talking about the importance of this week in the school’s athletic history.
Both Gamecock basketball programs made it to the Final Four, and the women will play Mississippi State for the national championship on Sunday in Dallas. USC was just the 10th different school to have both its men and women’s teams make it to the Final Four in the same season.
“I think it has to be the high-water mark in the history of the university as far as athletics are concerned,” said Tanner, who coached the Gamecocks baseball team to back-to-back College World Series titles before becoming athletics director. “We have had a lot of great things happen, but you’ve got two teams playing in the Final Four at the same time. So I’m not sure there has been a greater weekend.”
Tanner was in Dallas Friday for the women’s Final Four game and arrived in Phoenix early Saturday morning. He left after the men’s game to head back to Dallas for the women’s title game.
Fans turn out in masses
South Carolina had the second longest trip to get to Arizona, but that didn’t stop their fans from coming out in full force.
More than 9,000 of them were expected for Saturday’s game, and about 1,500 showed up at the Gamecock Club tailgate party at the NCAA Experience. The fans definitely were heard during the game as the Gamecocks made their big second-half comeback.
“To be this far away from Columbia and see this crowd here just shows how excited people are about Gamecock basketball. We have been waiting for this day our whole life,” Gamecock Club director Patrick McFarland said.
Among the USC celebrity fans included star musician Darius Rucker, former USC athletes Bruce Ellington, Jack Wynkoop, Grayson Greiner, Braden Webb and Kristy McPherson.
“It’s been an amazing run and I’m so proud of the Gamecocks,” Rucker said.
Rucker will head to Las Vegas for the Academy of Country Music awards on Sunday
Sticking the landing
As expected, it was a happy locker room for Gonzaga after the game.
Bulldogs coach Mark Few made it livelier by doing a handstand, much to the delight of his players.
“I stuck the landing, I think,” Few said. “I have been telling the guys to show emotion and that was something I wanted to do.”
Oh say, she can sing
Yes, that was a member of South Carolina’s equestrian team singing the national anthem Saturday at the Final Four.
Aurie Engel Schmieding, a junior from Summerville, joined student-athletes from Gonzaga, North Carolina and Oregon in the national anthem.
Tip-ins
USC’s 45-36 deficit at halftime was its biggest of the tournament. … The Gamecocks committed five turnovers against Gonzaga.
