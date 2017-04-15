Columbia, Colonial Life Arena set to discover NCAA men’s regional future

Colonial Life Arena already hosts two Final Four teams.
It’s hoping to add a couple more.
Columbia and its basketball arena will find out Tuesday if they won an NCAA men’s basketball regional from 2019-22, and if so, they’ll have a chance to start at least one team on the way to a future Final Four. The city is hoping for the same success as Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena boasted in March; the NCAA estimated the event brought at least $3.6 million, while Final Four participants South Carolina and North Carolina each began their journeys there.
Columbia could have bid on the regional that went to Greenville after it was yanked from North Carolina in response to the state’s notorious HB2 law, but couldn’t get enough hotel rooms to accommodate the request. It’s hoping to get one in the next four-year cycle – Greenville also bid – and take its turn in sharing the wealth.
“I’m very confident,” Columbia Regional Sports Council Executive Director Scott Powers said in October. “I think Columbia and Greenville will each get one.”
The Sports Council bid on 13 NCAA championships over the 2019-22 period. Any one of them will bring money into the city; if Columbia gets a majority of its bids approved, it will be a tremendous windfall.
“Anywhere from $10-11 million per year, easy,” Jason Outman, Executive Director for Columbia Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in October. “Basketball alone is $10.5 million for 2019, and it increases by $150,000 per year. Men’s golf is $329,000 per year, women’s golf is $225,250 per year and men’s and women’s tennis is $516,750 per year.”
Columbia feels it has a very strong position, but North Carolina, which has consistently hosted men’s regionals, was able to bid on future events as well. The state repealed elements of the law and the NCAA agreed the new standards met minimal requirements for hosting, although it made it clear its members “reluctantly voted” to let North Carolina host again.
A previously scheduled regional will be held in Charlotte in 2018. Columbia (and Greenville) are hoping to battle Charlotte and Raleigh for a regional over the next four-year period.
Greenville was good to the Gamecocks this year, “The Well” hosting the women’s SEC tournament and then the men’s regionals. Dawn Staley’s women’s team won its third straight SEC championship on the way to its first national championship, while Frank Martin’s team crashed into the NCAA tournament for the first time in 13 years and beat Marquette and Duke in Greenville on its way to the Final Four.
Columbia winning a host spot would also raise two issues. If Martin’s team makes the NCAA tournament in that season, it couldn’t play at CLA. The economic impact could be alleviated since the fans of other schools – particularly a Tobacco Road/ACC school that could make it – will fill the building while Gamecock fans can travel to wherever their team is sent.
But it could also affect Staley’s team. The regional would be held the same weekend as the start of the women’s NCAA tournament. Even if the two tournaments are played on different days, USC could not host a women’s regional at the same time.
The women’s tournament switched to merit-based regionals in 2015, and the Gamecocks have taken advantage of it. They’ve hosted the last three seasons, and while they’re not guaranteed to host in any future year that CLA may win a men’s regional, it seems likely they will.
In that scenario, sources close to the situation have assured The State that Staley’s Gamecocks will be able to play at an arena “within the state’s borders.” That would likely be Greenville one more time.
While it hurts the women to not play at home – if they were to earn it in whatever year – the economic impact to the Midlands would be enormous.
“We’ve never been able to say we’ve hosted basketball or other high-profile events,” Powers said. “Hosting them, hosting them well, proving to ourselves that we really can do it, you never know when someone starts thinking, ‘Well, now Columbia can be a great host.’”
HOPING ...
Columbia has bid for 13 NCAA championship events from 2019-22
2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds
2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds
2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship
2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship
2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship
2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship
2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship
2019 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championship
2021 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championship
2022 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championship
