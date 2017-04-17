P.J. Dozier statement on NBA decision

South Carolina basketball’s P.J. Dozier released the following statement via his Instagram page on Monday regarding his future.
“With the support of my family and Coaching Staff, I’m excited to continue to pursue my dreams and will be entering the 2017 NBA Draft and signing with an agent,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to continue to represent my program and University throughout my professional career.”
Here’s his full statement.
God has blessed me with so many opportunities and continues to do so! I've always been taught to capitalize on every opportunity! With the support of my family and Coaching Staff, I'm excited to continue to pursue my dreams and will be entering the 2017 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. I cannot express in words how much I appreciate everyone who has supported me thus far in my playing career. About two years ago, I made one of the best decisions of my life; to stay home and play for one of the greatest institutions with the best fans in the nation! I am so grateful for Coach Frank and my teammates for these last two years and for helping to set me up for future success on the next level. I wouldn't have wanted to make history and share the Final Four experience with another group of individuals who I will forever consider family! Gamecock Nation you have been nothing short of amazing. You all put the "LIFE" in the Colonial Life Arena! I can't wait to continue to represent my program and University throughout my professional career. #ForevertoThee #Blessed&HighlyFavored #MTCoM #Grateful
