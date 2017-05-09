First look: New video board, more for Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena is preparing for a digital makeover.
The video board in place since the arena opened in 2002 will be replaced this summer by Daktronics with a 12-display centerhung system. Ribbon displays will also be added around Colonial Life Arena.
“The technology and the video display quality of these new video and ribbon boards will make the in-venue experience at Colonial Life Arena the best in the nation,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a news release about the project. “These new boards will make such a tremendous impact on our men’s and women’s basketball programs. It will be great for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
According to Daktronics, the new video board will feature “four convex-curved main displays with tight 4-millimeter line spacing to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout the venue.”
Each side of the video board will measure approximately 12 feet high by 20 feet wide and be capable of showing one large image or multiple zones. Those zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.
“They’re introducing some big video features including being one of the only venues with 4-millimeter technology in their centerhung system,” Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative, said in a statement. “Some unique features will really stick out to the fans such as the curved main displays and 10-millimeter technology on their fascia displays as well as incorporating a trend in the professional sports arena industry with two underbelly displays to make the experience better for people sitting closer to the court.”
A 360-degree ribbon display will be installed above the arena’s suites and below the upper bowl. That display will show other statistics and graphics shown on the main displays as well as offering an option to highlight sponsors throughout events.
The change is part of South Carolina’s new 10-year deal signed in September with IMG as the exclusive multimedia rights holder of Gamecock Athletics. That deal officially takes effect on July 1.
According to information released when the new deal was signed, IMG will also enhance the baseball scoreboard at Founder’s Park, the sideline and end zone LED ribbon boards at Williams-Brice Stadium, and digital marquees at multiple facilities.
