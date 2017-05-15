Report: UNCW transfer guard to visit South Carolina

Less than two weeks after announcing his transfer, former University of North Carolina Wilmington guard C.J. Bryce is busy looking for his new home.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard will visit South Carolina this week, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
UNC Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce tells me he will visit South Carolina tomorrow. Visited NC State this past weekend.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2017
Bryce, who is from Charlotte, is a rising junior. He would have to sit out a season at his school of choice and have two years of eligibility remaining.
Bryce scored 17.4 points per game to lead the Seahawks to the NCAA Tournament last season. He was the Colonial Athletic Association tournament MVP and a first-team all-conference selection.
A number of Atlantic Coast Conference teams have also shown interest, according to reports. That includes N.C. State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest.
Comments