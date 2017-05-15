USC Men's Basketball

May 15, 2017 10:19 PM

Report: UNCW transfer guard to visit South Carolina

Posted By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Less than two weeks after announcing his transfer, former University of North Carolina Wilmington guard C.J. Bryce is busy looking for his new home.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard will visit South Carolina this week, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Bryce, who is from Charlotte, is a rising junior. He would have to sit out a season at his school of choice and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bryce scored 17.4 points per game to lead the Seahawks to the NCAA Tournament last season. He was the Colonial Athletic Association tournament MVP and a first-team all-conference selection.

A number of Atlantic Coast Conference teams have also shown interest, according to reports. That includes N.C. State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience

PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 1:07

PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience
PJ Dozier makes his pitch to NBA teams: It's all about versatility 0:48

PJ Dozier makes his pitch to NBA teams: It's all about versatility
Sindarius Thornwell's pitch to NBA teams: 'I'm a glue guy' 0:48

Sindarius Thornwell's pitch to NBA teams: 'I'm a glue guy'

View More Video

Sports Videos