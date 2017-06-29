New USC coach plans to get rid of his Tar Heel-blue sport coat

Chuck Martin brings a wealth of recruiting acumen and a knowledge gleaned from working with some of the game’s greats to his new assistant role at South Carolina.
Doesn’t matter. Still has to get his chops busted.
“We just hired him,” coach Frank Martin said of his newest staff member. “Don’t hold it against him.”
Chuck Martin walked into a Tipoff Club meeting at Colonial Life Arena Monday having just come from New York. He was there watching a couple of former protégés at Indiana, OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant, at the NBA Draft.
He got the call from his new boss to get to Columbia for the meeting, since it was the last one of the year and a great chance to meet a lot of boosters and alumni. Martin arrived in a baby-blue sport jacket.
Wrong Carolina, sport.
“He came down from New York with the only sport coat he had, which he was wearing in New York,” Frank Martin said. “So don’t hold the color of his sport coat against him. He just told me he’s got a bonfire going on out back here.”
The room laughed, then applauded as Frank asked the family to welcome its newest member.
