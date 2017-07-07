Thornwell rises above the rest in NBA debut

South Carolina basketball great Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points Friday night in his NBA debut, a Summer League victory for the Los Angeles Clippers over the Lakers.
The Clippers won 96-93 in overtime, with Thornwell starting at guard, shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 14-of-18 at the free throw line. He added five rebounds and two steals.
Thornwell’s 26 points were a game-high for the Clippers. Brandon Ingram also had 26 for the Lakers.
Fellow Gamecock P.J. Dozier, a free agent signee of the Lakers, did not play.
@Sin_City_803 pic.twitter.com/zJyTdBURx4— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 8, 2017
Sindarius Thornwell— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 8, 2017
(@LAClippers)#Vegas #SummerLeague
Debut v. LA Lakers
26 points, 5 boards, 2 steals
6-13 FG, 14-18 FT#NCPhenomAlum pic.twitter.com/aU1WgGqLaB
Nice performance by Sindarius Thornwell leading LAC to win over LAL with 26 points. Matched up with former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) July 8, 2017
My brother Big Kuntry got a big smile tonite as he continues to look down on @Sin_City_803 he is one proud man— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) July 8, 2017
I Know I was in a different jersey tonight but I was a proud brother! @Sin_City_803 bro did his thug thizzle! Proud of you boy! Keep it goin— PJ Dozier (@Dozier_Kid) July 8, 2017
Comments