Los Angeles Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell shoots over Los Angeles Lakers' Vander Blue, left, and Brandon Ingram during an NBA summer league basketball game Friday in Las Vegas.
USC Men's Basketball

July 07, 2017 11:53 PM

Thornwell rises above the rest in NBA debut

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina basketball great Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points Friday night in his NBA debut, a Summer League victory for the Los Angeles Clippers over the Lakers.

The Clippers won 96-93 in overtime, with Thornwell starting at guard, shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 14-of-18 at the free throw line. He added five rebounds and two steals.

Thornwell’s 26 points were a game-high for the Clippers. Brandon Ingram also had 26 for the Lakers.

Fellow Gamecock P.J. Dozier, a free agent signee of the Lakers, did not play.

