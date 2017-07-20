Sindarius Thornwell returns to Columbia a conquering hero

They didn’t play “Hail the Conquering Hero,” but only because nobody had a copy.
The swells of applause as Sindarius Thornwell walked through the door would have drowned out the music anyway.
“I’ll be back every chance I get,” said Thornwell, reigning SEC Player of the Year and South Carolina’s first NBA draft pick since 2006. “I’m from South Carolina, so I’m always going to be back. I’m going to try to stay hands-on.”
Thornwell is back in the state for a short period before returning to his first real job, which will be suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers. Thornwell confirmed he has a three-year contract waiting on him in L.A., and he’ll sign it once he gets back.
The Gamecocks’ all-time greatest player clinched his roster spot with a terrific performance during the NBA summer league, something nobody around Columbia had any doubt he’d do. Thornwell’s possessed mentality in leading USC to its finest season didn’t ebb during his professional tryouts.
He made it. But he’s still a South Carolina guy. That’s why he came back to Thursday’s S.C. ProAm, the summer-league event created by former Gamecock Carey Rich. Thornwell starred in the ProAm for four years when he was coming up and encouraged all current and future collegians to report to Heathwood Hall each summer.
“Everybody that’s been here from the start … it’s just good for the whole community,” Thornwell said. “The state of South Carolina basketball is growing.”
Thornwell arrived with another Palmetto NBA product, Great Falls native Torrey Craig. Craig had a magnificent career at USC Upstate and has signed with the Denver Nuggets.
Thornwell held up his new Clippers jersey (number 0, naturally) during a press conference a few days ago and then hopped a plane back home. The whirlwind of the Final Four, NBA preparation, the draft and the summer league hadn’t slowed him down a bit.
“I was a little nervous, but once the game got going and I started getting to the free-throw line a little bit, I got real comfortable,” Thornwell said of his summer-league debut. “They like me. I’m going back early so I can spend a lot of time working with the trainers and work on my shot. That was really my only thing, working on my 3-point shot.”
