South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks against Mississippi State last season at Colonial Life Arena
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks against Mississippi State last season at Colonial Life Arena Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks against Mississippi State last season at Colonial Life Arena Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Three 9 pm tips among South Carolina’s SEC slate for 2017-18

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 03:22 PM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 07:48 AM

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks will be featured on CBS this season when Florida visits Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 10.

The SEC on Wednesday announced tip times and networks for the 2017-18 conference schedule. USC’s SEC season opener is 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at Ole Miss.

Three games will tip at 9 p.m. Eastern: the home SEC opener against Missouri on Wednesday Jan. 3 (ESPN2); the Tuesday, Jan. 16 home game against Kentucky (ESPN); and the Tuesday, Feb. 13 road game at Tennessee (ESPNU).

USC had one 9 p.m. Eastern tip last season in the SEC, a road game at LSU. (The Gamecocks also played Clemson and Memphis at 9 p.m.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Carolina will play on one of the ESPN channels seven times during SEC play and on the SEC Network 10 times. The USC-Florida game on Feb. 10 tips at noon on CBS.

The full schedule including nonconference games for the Gamecocks is not yet official.

USC’s 2017-18 SEC schedule

December

Sun., Dec. 31: at Ole Miss (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Jan.

Wed., Jan. 3: vs. Missouri (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Sat., Jan. 6: vs. Vanderbilt (6:45 p.m., SEC Network)

Tue., Jan. 9: at Alabama (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Sat., Jan. 13: at Georgia (1 p.m., SEC Network)

Tue., Jan. 16: vs. Kentucky (9 p.m., ESPN)

Sat., Jan. 20: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Wed., Jan. 24: at Florida (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Wed., Jan. 31: vs. Mississippi State (8:30 p.m., SEC Network)

February

Sat., Feb. 3: at Texas A&M (2 p.m., ESPN/2)

Tue., Feb. 6: at Arkansas (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Sat., Feb. 10: vs. Florida (12 p.m., CBS)

Tue., Feb. 13: at Tennessee (9 p.m., ESPNU)

Sat., Feb. 17: vs. Auburn (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 21: vs. Georgia (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Sat., Feb. 24: at Mississippi State (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Wed., Feb. 28: vs. LSU (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)

March

Sat., March 3 at Auburn (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frank Martin: Social media divides people

    South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin explains the perils of social media and why he's not quiet on Twitter.

Frank Martin: Social media divides people

Frank Martin: Social media divides people 2:11

Frank Martin: Social media divides people
How South Carolina's Filipe Haase found his way from the soccer pitch to the basketball court 1:16

How South Carolina's Filipe Haase found his way from the soccer pitch to the basketball court
Why a Gamecocks freshman inherited Sindarius Thornwell's number 1:11

Why a Gamecocks freshman inherited Sindarius Thornwell's number

View More Video