Three 9 pm tips among South Carolina’s SEC slate for 2017-18

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks will be featured on CBS this season when Florida visits Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 10.
The SEC on Wednesday announced tip times and networks for the 2017-18 conference schedule. USC’s SEC season opener is 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at Ole Miss.
Three games will tip at 9 p.m. Eastern: the home SEC opener against Missouri on Wednesday Jan. 3 (ESPN2); the Tuesday, Jan. 16 home game against Kentucky (ESPN); and the Tuesday, Feb. 13 road game at Tennessee (ESPNU).
USC had one 9 p.m. Eastern tip last season in the SEC, a road game at LSU. (The Gamecocks also played Clemson and Memphis at 9 p.m.)
South Carolina will play on one of the ESPN channels seven times during SEC play and on the SEC Network 10 times. The USC-Florida game on Feb. 10 tips at noon on CBS.
The full schedule including nonconference games for the Gamecocks is not yet official.
USC’s 2017-18 SEC schedule
December
Sun., Dec. 31: at Ole Miss (6 p.m., ESPN2)
Jan.
Wed., Jan. 3: vs. Missouri (9 p.m., ESPN2)
Sat., Jan. 6: vs. Vanderbilt (6:45 p.m., SEC Network)
Tue., Jan. 9: at Alabama (7 p.m., SEC Network)
Sat., Jan. 13: at Georgia (1 p.m., SEC Network)
Tue., Jan. 16: vs. Kentucky (9 p.m., ESPN)
Sat., Jan. 20: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN2)
Wed., Jan. 24: at Florida (7 p.m., SEC Network)
Wed., Jan. 31: vs. Mississippi State (8:30 p.m., SEC Network)
February
Sat., Feb. 3: at Texas A&M (2 p.m., ESPN/2)
Tue., Feb. 6: at Arkansas (7 p.m., ESPN2)
Sat., Feb. 10: vs. Florida (12 p.m., CBS)
Tue., Feb. 13: at Tennessee (9 p.m., ESPNU)
Sat., Feb. 17: vs. Auburn (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Wed., Feb. 21: vs. Georgia (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Sat., Feb. 24: at Mississippi State (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Wed., Feb. 28: vs. LSU (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)
March
Sat., March 3 at Auburn (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)
