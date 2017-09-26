Updated: Former USC basketball assistant coach took bribes, documents show

Former South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans was among four assistants arrested on federal corruption charges Tuesday after they were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer college players toward certain sports agents and financial advisers, federal authorities said.
While at South Carolina and later at Oklahoma State, Evans received at least $22,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing student-athletes to retain business advisory and/or investment management services from Munish Sood, a defendant, and a cooperating witness for the government, according to court documents.
Evans was an assistant at South Carolina under Frank Martin from 2012-2016, before being hired at Oklahoma State in April 2016.
Evans was hired at Oklahoma State when Brad Underwood, also a former Gamecocks assistant, became head coach. Evans remained on staff when Mike Boynton, a former South Carolina player and coach, was promoted to head coach in March, after Underwood’s departure to Illinois.
University officials said they are “aware that former assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans has been charged by federal prosecutors and learned of the charge from a press release issued by the Department of Justice. Evans coached at USC from 2012 until April 2016.
“These are serious accusations that are not consistent with University of South Carolina values. Behavior like this will not be tolerated in our programs. Of course, we will cooperate with investigators and we look forward to justice being done in this case. Because this is an ongoing criminal matter, we will have no further comment.”
A criminal complaint quoted Evans bragging about his ability to steer the young athletes toward prospective agents and advisers, promising them that “every guy I recruit and get is my personal kid” and that he had the capability to “bury” any other athlete advisers who tried to recruit his players to sign with them.
According to the papers, Evans expected $2,000 a month for his services, though he might ask for an extra $5,000 to $7,000 “at the end of the day for delivering” a specific athlete.
Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one year of college.
Since 2015, the FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA, federal authorities said.
In addition to Evans, the coaches were identified as Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona and Tony Bland of Southern Cal. Among the six others charged were managers, financial advisers and the director of global sports marketing at Adidas.
“The picture of college basketball painted by the charges is not a pretty one,” said acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim at a news conference. “Coaches at some of the nation’s top programs taking cash bribes, managers and advisers circling blue-chip prospects like coyotes, and employees of a global sportswear company funneling cash to families of high school recruits.
“For the 10 charged men, the madness of college basketball went well beyond the Big Dance in March,” Kim said. “Month after month, the defendants exploited the hoop dreams of student-athletes around the country, allegedly treating them as little more than opportunities to enrich themselves through bribery and fraud schemes.”
Investigators said the coaches have “enormous influence” over their players and how they select their agents and other advisers when they leave college and enter the NBA.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
