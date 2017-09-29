More Videos

  • NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

USC Men's Basketball

Tanner: USC not a target of further FBI investigation

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 29, 2017 12:40 PM

The University of South Carolina is not the target of the Department of Justice investigation and has received no information to indicate that any current or former member of the USC staff is involved in the federal investigation, other than the previously identified former assistant coach Lamont Evans, AD Ray Tanner said in a statement released Friday

“To proactively demonstrate our commitment to integrity and compliance, we will hire an independent third party that specializes in NCAA matters to conduct a review of the issues that relate to the federal investigation. Our review will be conducted in coordination with the Department of Justice and the NCAA in a collaborative manner,” Tanner said.

Tanner added: “The Athletics Department has an extensive education and monitoring program and conducts regular training sessions with coaches and student athletes on NCAA rules. Our efforts have been praised and we expect this review will affirm that once again.”

Tanner thanked USC fans for their “continued support of Gamecock Basketball and look forward to the opening exhibition game October 30 at Colonial Life Arena.”

Evans, who served on coach Frank Martin’s staff at USC from 2012-2016, worked as an assistant at Okalahoma State this past season before being fired on Thursday.

Evans has been charged with taking at least $22,000 in bribes to direct basketball players to agents or financial advisers while at South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

