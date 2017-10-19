South Carolina coach Dave Odom gives Chad Gray (10) instructions as he prepares to enter the game against Princeton in the final seconds of a basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2006, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 54-48.
South Carolina coach Dave Odom gives Chad Gray (10) instructions as he prepares to enter the game against Princeton in the final seconds of a basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2006, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 54-48. Perry Baker
South Carolina coach Dave Odom gives Chad Gray (10) instructions as he prepares to enter the game against Princeton in the final seconds of a basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2006, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 54-48. Perry Baker

USC Men's Basketball

Former CCU, USC basketball player killed in a car wreck in North Carolina

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 2:11 PM

Former South Carolina basketball player Chad Gray was killed in a car accident in North Carolina.

According to the Concord Tribune (N.C.), the accident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when Gray was driving on Highway 49. According to police, his vehicle struck a median and guardrail before flipping several times.

Gray was 32 years old and living in North Carolina.

The Kingstree native was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He finished his high school career at IMG Academy and then played one season at Florida Prep before coming to South Carolina.

Gray played the 2007-08 season with the Gamecocks, averaging 2.4 points per game for coach Dave Odom. He had a career-high 10 points against Georgia.

South Carolina tweeted a statement that said: “Sending our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of former Gamecock Chad Gray, who passed away on Wednesday”

Gray played his final two years (2009-11) at Coastal Carolina and was one of the team’s top scorers and an all-Big South selection.

“It’s a sad day for Coastal Carolina and its men’s basketball program,” coach Cliff Ellis said. “Chad loved his team and helped Coastal Carolina make the transition onto the national scene, playing a significant role in wins over LSU and Clemson during his tenure. We loved Chad with all of our heart and soul, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Gray was a member of the two top winning teams in the history of the basketball program as both the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams won 28 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee.

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference
Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season 3:07

Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season
Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 1:23

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

View More Video