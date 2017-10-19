Former CCU, USC basketball player killed in a car wreck in North Carolina

Former South Carolina basketball player Chad Gray was killed in a car accident in North Carolina.
According to the Concord Tribune (N.C.), the accident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when Gray was driving on Highway 49. According to police, his vehicle struck a median and guardrail before flipping several times.
Gray was 32 years old and living in North Carolina.
The Kingstree native was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He finished his high school career at IMG Academy and then played one season at Florida Prep before coming to South Carolina.
Gray played the 2007-08 season with the Gamecocks, averaging 2.4 points per game for coach Dave Odom. He had a career-high 10 points against Georgia.
South Carolina tweeted a statement that said: “Sending our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of former Gamecock Chad Gray, who passed away on Wednesday”
Gray played his final two years (2009-11) at Coastal Carolina and was one of the team’s top scorers and an all-Big South selection.
“It’s a sad day for Coastal Carolina and its men’s basketball program,” coach Cliff Ellis said. “Chad loved his team and helped Coastal Carolina make the transition onto the national scene, playing a significant role in wins over LSU and Clemson during his tenure. We loved Chad with all of our heart and soul, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Gray was a member of the two top winning teams in the history of the basketball program as both the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams won 28 games.
