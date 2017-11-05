Virginia Tech pulls away from sloppy Gamecocks in exhibition contest

Frank Martin and Buzz Williams spent a chunk of the first half on the television broadcast, offering courtside commentary with SEC Network play-by-play man Burch Antley. At halftime, both coaches were joined by their families to announce their personal $5,000 donations.

Sunday’s exhibition game between South Carolina and Virginia Tech was part basketball, part charity. The charity piece was a relative success as an estimated 3,500 spectators came to Colonial Life Arena and contributed to the “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” effort.

The basketball piece wasn’t always as beautiful.

The Hokies, taking advantage of some sloppy USC offense, beat the Gamecocks, 86-67. South Carolina turned the ball over 17 times and ended an exhibition season of poor shooting by knocking down just seven of 33 3-pointers.

Tech, NCAA Tournament participants from a season ago, pulled away in the second half with 21-5 run that extended its lead to 18 points.

Martin held out Delaware transfer Kory Holden (sore knee) and only played veteran forward Chris Silva eight minutes. It offered the coach a chance to see how his team responded without its most established player.

South Carolina was led in scoring by Hassani Gravett’s 15 points.

The Gamecocks begin the regular season Friday at Wofford.