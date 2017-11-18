More Videos

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

Pause
Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. 2:28

Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home.

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert 1:23

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 2:39

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Dakereon Joyner had a little chat with Channing Tindall 1:31

Dakereon Joyner had a little chat with Channing Tindall

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 0:55

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage

  • How Sindarius Thornwell prepared for rookie season in the NBA

    Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. lbezjak@thestate.com
Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell posts career high vs Cleveland, LeBron James

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 09:07 AM

South Carolina alum Sindarius Thornwell sure didn't take long to carve out his nich in the NBA.

The former SEC Player of the Year scored a new career high with 13 points Friday night for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. Thornwell shot 5-for-9, 3-for-3 from outside the arc in 31 minutes.

It was Thornwell's fourth start of the season. He's topped 30 minutes the past three games. For the season, he's averaging 5.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, while connecting on half his attempts from 3.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit

Pause
Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. 2:28

Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home.

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert 1:23

Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 2:39

How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:08

Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Dakereon Joyner had a little chat with Channing Tindall 1:31

Dakereon Joyner had a little chat with Channing Tindall

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage 0:55

Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage

  • Frank Martin 'very proud of how our guys responded' in win over UTEP

    South Carolina coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s 80-56 win over UTEP in Conway, S.C.

Frank Martin 'very proud of how our guys responded' in win over UTEP

View More Video