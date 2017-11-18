Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell posts career high vs Cleveland, LeBron James

South Carolina alum Sindarius Thornwell sure didn't take long to carve out his nich in the NBA.
The former SEC Player of the Year scored a new career high with 13 points Friday night for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. Thornwell shot 5-for-9, 3-for-3 from outside the arc in 31 minutes.
It was Thornwell's fourth start of the season. He's topped 30 minutes the past three games. For the season, he's averaging 5.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, while connecting on half his attempts from 3.
