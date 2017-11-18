Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell posts career high vs Cleveland, LeBron James

More Videos 1:00 Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit Pause 2:28 Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 1:23 Postgame reaction from Dillon's win over Gilbert 2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 1:17 How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 3:17 Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 1:31 Dakereon Joyner had a little chat with Channing Tindall 0:55 Richland County fraud suspect surveillance footage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How Sindarius Thornwell prepared for rookie season in the NBA Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell discusses his busy last few months since being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. lbezjak@thestate.com

