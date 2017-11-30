South Carolina falls hard to Temple in return trip to NYC

South Carolina’s return trip to the Big Apple wasn’t nearly as fun.
The Gamecocks, playing in the same Madison Square Garden that saw their Final Four-clinching win over Florida eight months ago, again showed they’re a new team with a 76-60 loss to Temple on Thursday evening.
USC dropped to 5-2. The Owls improved to 4-1.
Sindarius Thornwell, P.J. Dozier and company – heroes last March in NYC – aren’t around anymore, forcing this 2017-18 team to continue a quest for a new identity.
Thursday night proved the journey is far from over.
The Owls never trailed after the 15:10 mark of the first half, humbling the Gamecocks in their stiffest test of the non-conference season.
The Gamecocks, away since beating Western Michigan on Nov. 13, return to Colonial Life Arena on Saturday when they host Massachusetts. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
