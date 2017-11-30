South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks to Chris Silva (30) during the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks to Chris Silva (30) during the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks to Chris Silva (30) during the first half of the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta USA TODAY Sports

USC Men's Basketball

South Carolina falls hard to Temple in return trip to NYC

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 11:01 PM

South Carolina’s return trip to the Big Apple wasn’t nearly as fun.

The Gamecocks, playing in the same Madison Square Garden that saw their Final Four-clinching win over Florida eight months ago, again showed they’re a new team with a 76-60 loss to Temple on Thursday evening.

USC dropped to 5-2. The Owls improved to 4-1.

Sindarius Thornwell, P.J. Dozier and company – heroes last March in NYC – aren’t around anymore, forcing this 2017-18 team to continue a quest for a new identity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thursday night proved the journey is far from over.

The Owls never trailed after the 15:10 mark of the first half, humbling the Gamecocks in their stiffest test of the non-conference season.

The Gamecocks, away since beating Western Michigan on Nov. 13, return to Colonial Life Arena on Saturday when they host Massachusetts. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament

    Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament 1:07

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament
Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina 2:08

Sindarius Thornwell talks NBA life, representing South Carolina
Doc Rivers says Sindarius Thornwell has brought toughness to Clippers 0:45

Doc Rivers says Sindarius Thornwell has brought toughness to Clippers

View More Video