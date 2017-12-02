More Videos

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was highly critical of himself, his coaching staff, his team and even the fans despite winning 76-70 over UMass on Saturday.

USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks grind out close win over UMass

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It wasn’t always pretty, but South Carolina managed a 76-70 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks overcame poor free throw shooting, 3-point shooting and foul trouble to their starting frontcourt to improve to 6-2.

The Minutemen dropped to 3-5.

USC rallied in the second half despite both Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar playing with four fouls. With the Gamecocks clinging to a 58-56 with 5:44 left, Frank Martin decided to bring back both of his forwards. In the play that followed, Hassani Gravett connected with Silva for an alley-oop.

UMass got things to 72-70 with 20 seconds remaining, but Gravett responded with four free throws to cement the final score.

The Gamecocks finished 17 of 29 from the FT line and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Carolina, which got a team-high 17 points from Justin Minaya, next hosts Wyoming on Wednesday.

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was highly critical of himself, his coaching staff, his team and even the fans despite winning 76-70 over UMass on Saturday.

