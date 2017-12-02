Gamecocks grind out close win over UMass

It wasn’t always pretty, but South Carolina managed a 76-70 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks overcame poor free throw shooting, 3-point shooting and foul trouble to their starting frontcourt to improve to 6-2.

The Minutemen dropped to 3-5.

USC rallied in the second half despite both Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar playing with four fouls. With the Gamecocks clinging to a 58-56 with 5:44 left, Frank Martin decided to bring back both of his forwards. In the play that followed, Hassani Gravett connected with Silva for an alley-oop.

UMass got things to 72-70 with 20 seconds remaining, but Gravett responded with four free throws to cement the final score.

The Gamecocks finished 17 of 29 from the FT line and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Carolina, which got a team-high 17 points from Justin Minaya, next hosts Wyoming on Wednesday.