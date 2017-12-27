Gamecocks overcome slow start to roll Division II Limestone

A tie-less Frank Martin went nearly half of Wednesday’s opening period without coming off his seat. Colonial Life Arena was hosting a Division II opponent on a sleepy December afternoon.
This wasn’t the kind of game for fancy suits or over-the-top sideline animation. The South Carolina Gamecocks were eventually going to beat Limestone, but it was up to Martin’s players to determine the style.
So the coach sat for the majority of USC’s 74-45 win, making facial expressions and shouting instruction when he felt it was needed.
Such a strategy couldn’t have been easy on Martin. The Gamecocks (9-3), coming off an eight-day break, trailed by as many as nine points in the first half. Their most decorated player had another game-long bout with foul trouble. Hassani Gravett and Justin Minaya, a duo that joined Chris Silva in the starting lineup for a 12th straight contest, struggled to find a rhythm offensively.
On the brink of SEC season, Carolina wasn’t exactly razor-sharp in handing the Saints (6-8) a fourth straight loss.
Down 23-14 with 6:09 left in the first half, the Gamecocks went on a 20-2 run to take a 34-25 lead at the break. The spurt was extended to 29-2 in the early minutes of the second half.
David Beatty came off the bench to score 16 points. Frank Booker, who didn’t make a field goal in last week’s loss at Clemson, hit four first half 3-pointers and led USC with 17.
That was the good for USC’s backcourt. The bad included Kory Holden watching the game on crutches. Carolina announced before tip-off that the junior guard is out “indefinitely” with a hamstring injury.
The Gamecocks open league play Sunday at Ole Miss.
