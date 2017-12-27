More Videos

Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone 2:34

Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone

Pause
Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:30

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Gamecocks tackle Taylor Stallworth squeezes into a WR jersey 0:21

Gamecocks tackle Taylor Stallworth squeezes into a WR jersey

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class 1:39

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

Kelly Bryant previews Alabama from New Orleans 2:45

Kelly Bryant previews Alabama from New Orleans

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 0:59

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina

  • Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone

    South Carolina's Frank Martin and Frank Booker speak after the team's win over Limestone.

South Carolina's Frank Martin and Frank Booker speak after the team's win over Limestone. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Frank Martin and Frank Booker speak after the team's win over Limestone. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Rakym Felder update

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

December 27, 2017 06:07 PM

UPDATED 38 MINUTES AGO

A decision on suspended South Carolina guard Rakym Felder’s future could be coming soon.

Following USC’s 74-45 win over Limestone on Wednesday, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said progress has been made in determining Felder’s status with the team and school.

“Me and my bosses,” Martin said, nodding to South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and other administrators, “will spend some time together here pretty soon.

“The conversation that needed to be had has been had. Now, we’ve just got to visit and get to a place of peace amongst everyone involved.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martin said earlier this month he was scheduled to visit with Felder.

Felder, a sophomore, averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, helping USC to the Final Four. He posted nine double-figure scoring games, including a 15-point performance in Carolina’s upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Felder was suspended in mid-August after a July 13 arrest that according to police reports started with the Brooklyn, N.Y., native spitting on a woman, which started a “large brawl.” The charges have since been dropped.

That was Felder’s second suspension from the team. He also was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, after knocking one victim unconscious and assaulting a Columbia police officer after being tased, according to an incident report from the Columbia Police Department.

He was not enrolled at USC during the fall semester.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone 2:34

Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone

Pause
Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:30

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Gamecocks tackle Taylor Stallworth squeezes into a WR jersey 0:21

Gamecocks tackle Taylor Stallworth squeezes into a WR jersey

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class 1:39

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

Kelly Bryant previews Alabama from New Orleans 2:45

Kelly Bryant previews Alabama from New Orleans

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 0:59

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina

  • Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone

    South Carolina's Frank Martin and Frank Booker speak after the team's win over Limestone.

Frank Martin's halftime message sparks Gamecocks vs. Limestone

View More Video