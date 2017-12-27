Rakym Felder update

A decision on suspended South Carolina guard Rakym Felder’s future could be coming soon.
Following USC’s 74-45 win over Limestone on Wednesday, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said progress has been made in determining Felder’s status with the team and school.
“Me and my bosses,” Martin said, nodding to South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and other administrators, “will spend some time together here pretty soon.
“The conversation that needed to be had has been had. Now, we’ve just got to visit and get to a place of peace amongst everyone involved.”
Martin said earlier this month he was scheduled to visit with Felder.
Felder, a sophomore, averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, helping USC to the Final Four. He posted nine double-figure scoring games, including a 15-point performance in Carolina’s upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament.
Felder was suspended in mid-August after a July 13 arrest that according to police reports started with the Brooklyn, N.Y., native spitting on a woman, which started a “large brawl.” The charges have since been dropped.
That was Felder’s second suspension from the team. He also was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, after knocking one victim unconscious and assaulting a Columbia police officer after being tased, according to an incident report from the Columbia Police Department.
He was not enrolled at USC during the fall semester.
