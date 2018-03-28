2 Gamecocks leaving basketball program

Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia and Khadim Gueye are leaving the South Carolina’s basketball program.
USC announced the two forwards' departures Wednesday afternoon.
"We want to thank both KG and Ibby for everything they have done for our program and we wish them well in their futures on and off the court," coach Frank Martin said in a statement.
Doumbia, a Mali native, appeared in 12 games this season, totaling eight points and 10 rebounds. After logging five minutes at Tennessee on Feb. 13, Doumbia didn’t play again in 2017-18.
Their departure gives Carolina three open scholarships to finish the 2018 recruiting period.
Scholarship players for 2018-19 team (10): David Beatty, Jason Cudd, Hassani Gravett, Felipe Haase, Maik Kotsar, Justin Minaya, Chris Silva, Rakym Felder, Brian Bowen (Louisville transfer), Jermaine Couisnard (incoming freshman).
(Guard Evan Hinson is on scholarship with the football team.)
Division I teams are allotted 13 scholarships.
The Gamecocks hosted 6-9, 245-pound forward Alanzo Frink on the weekend of March 24-25. Frink, a product of Silva’s Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey, counts Carolina among the programs that have offered him. The others include Georgetown, Massachusetts and James Madison.
USC, as it did last year with Frank Booker (Florida Atlantic) and Wes Myers (Maine), could also be in the graduate transfer market.
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported March 20 that the Gamecocks – along with Western Kentucky, UAB, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Valpo, Tulane, Wyoming, VCU and Nevada – have expressed interest in USC Upstate’s Mike Cunningham. Cunningham averaged 13.7 points and three assists this season for the Spartans. The 6-foot, 185-pound guard and Washington, D.C., native is immediately eligible to play at his next destination.
