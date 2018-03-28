Frank Booker will get one last chance to represent South Carolina, SEC on the court

Frank Booker's career representing South Carolina and the SEC isn't over just quite yet, even though the Gamecocks have long since crashed out of postseason play.
The fifth-year senior guard announced Wednesday that he will participate in the 3X3U National Championship this weekend in San Antonio, the same city where the Final Four will be held.
For all those asking what the heck the 3X3U National Championship is, it's a brand new event introduced this season for graduating seniors across the country to participate in a 3-on-3 tournament with a $100,000 prize pool. There will be 32 four-man teams, each representing a Division I conference.
In addition to Booker, the SEC will be represented by Missouri's Kassius Robertson and Georgia's Yante Maten and Juwan Parker.
The tournament begins Friday evening, with games going to 21 points on a half court, with shots inside the arc counting for one and outside for two. Play will continue Saturday and Sunday at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, culminating in the championship at 2 p.m. Sunday. All contests will be streamed online on Twitter, and games will be broadcast on ESPN2 as well.
Booker was an integral player for coach Frank Martin and South Carolina this past season, averaging 12.7 points per game and leading the team in minutes, 3-point shooting and steals.
