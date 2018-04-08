Former Gamecock Kory Holden finds new hoops home

Former South Carolina basketball guard Kory Holden has a new home: South Alabama.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported Holden's commitment to Jaguars on Sunday. Holden, a grad transfer, is eligible to play right away.
Holden came to USC by way of Delaware but battled through a knee injury.
He played in 14 games this season, his first in garnet and black. The injury-plagued 6-foot-1, 197-pounder was averaging 3.4 points per game. Holden entered the year coming off knee surgery and then went down with a hamstring strain Dec. 19 at Clemson.
“The last two years he’s been battling that injury thing, 18 months or so, to be exact,” South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin said in February in announcing Holden's departure. “He’s in a frustrated place as an athlete. A good place as a human being, he’s in a frustrated place as an athlete because he can’t get his body to respond.”
Comments