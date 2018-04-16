Frank Martin hints when next step with Rakym Felder could come

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin doesn’t have a definite timeframe for the next big step toward Rakym Felder’s return.
But he dropped a little hint.
“I’ve had him doing all kinds of stuff, which I’m going to speak about pretty soon,” Martin said Monday at a Spurs Up Tour event. “I wanted to let him get through the semester before I kind of make public some of the things that we asked him to do.”
It’s part of Felder’s journey back from the incident last summer that ended with him off the team in fall semester. He returned to campus in the spring and was around the basketball program, but he wasn’t playing.
Martin said numerous times Felder was eligible and could play, but was being held out as a process of earning trust again.
Felder was suspended in mid-August after a July 13, 2017 arrest that according to police reports started with the Brooklyn, N.Y., native spitting on a woman, which started a “large brawl.” The charges have since been dropped.
That was Felder’s second suspension from the team. He also was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, after an incident at bar involving a Columbia police officer, according to an incident report from the Columbia Police Department.
Felder averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman, helping USC to the Final Four. The backup point guard posted nine double-figure scoring games, including a 15-point performance in Carolina’s upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament.
South Carolina’s point guard situation was dire last season, in which USC missed the NCAA Tournament and narrowly missed the NIT. But Martin held him back, and Monday he promised to explain what he’s asked of Felder to again earn his spot on the roster.
“Eventually we’re going to speak about it,” Felder said. “I just want to make sure he got through them first before everyone knows the criteria that I put in front of him before we can consider playing basketball. He’s been his typical fun-loving self.”
Comments