NBA combine invites are out. One Gamecock is in and one is not, per report

Chris Silva did not receive an invitation to the NBA combine, according to a report Friday from Yahoo Sports.
The South Carolina junior forward declared for the NBA draft on April 17 without hiring an agent. He can return to the Gamecocks for his senior season.
The combine, which runs May 16-20 in Chicago, will feature one USC connection in Brian Bowen. Like Silva, Bowen has not hired an agent. However, the former Louisville signee is wrapped in the FBI’s probe into college basketball and still must be reinstated to play in games. The freshman’s declaration is seen as a precautionary move in case the NCAA doesn’t make its ruling by the end of the month.
May 30 is the deadline for college players to decide to go pro or head back to school. Silva, named SEC co-defensive player of the year in 2017-18, can still work out for NBA teams. He’s not projected to be taken in most popular mock drafts.
“With the opportunity to declare,” USC coach Frank Martin said last month, “he will be able to gather more information and get a feel for what the NBA’s opinions of him are. We are excited for Chris and that the rules allow him the opportunity to test the waters.”
There are several examples of college players declaring for the draft one year, but coming back to school and improving their stock the next. The list includes 2017 first-round picks Justin Jackson of North Carolina, Caleb Swanigan of Purdue and Josh Hart of Villanova.
Silva, who led USC in points, rebounds and blocks last season, could be a preseason SEC player of the year candidate. He could still receive a combine invite if others opt to back out.
“I think everybody loves his energy and his intensity level,” said ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony. “Any time you’re a guy that plays as hard as he does, that’s impressive.
“But I don’t know if he’s really shown what separates him at this stage. You’re watching the NBA playoffs and there really isn’t much of market these days for big guys who aren’t really good passers or outside shooters. You have to have something that really separates you in today’s NBA, and I’m not really sure he’s shown what it is yet, besides just his sheer energy and toughness and intensity.”
Clemson NBA hopefuls Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell also were not invited. Five players from Kentucky are on the list, according to Yahoo.
