Report: Rakym Felder signs with new school, basketball program

Rakym Felder reportedly has a new home.

JucoRecruiting.com tweeted Monday evening that the former South Carolina point guard has signed with New Mexico Junior College. Both Felder and New Mexico head coach Luke Adams retweeted the news.

5’10 G Rakym Felder (South Carolina Transfer) has signed with New Mexico JC — JucoRecruiting.com (@JucoRecruiting) May 7, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Twice-suspended at USC, Felder was finally let go by Frank Martin on April 23. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 2016-17, his lone season with the Gamecocks. In July 2017, four months before what would have been his sophomore year, Felder was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Those charges were eventually dropped, but Felder didn't attend USC in the fall. He re-enrolled for the spring semester and only practiced with the Gamecocks for the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Felder is from Brooklyn, New York, but spent his freshman year of high school at Indian Land in Fort Mill.

New Mexico JUCO went 16-14 last season.