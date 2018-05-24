He played, coached for Gamecocks. This year USC will face his Big 12 team

South Carolina's basketball program will meet a familiar face next season.
The 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule was released Thursday, revealing the Gamecocks will travel to take on Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State on Jan. 26. Boynton was a USC point guard from 2000-04 and a Carolina assistant coach from 2008-13, including Frank Martin's first season as head coach.
Boynton went 21-15 in 2017-18, his first year as OSU head coach. The Cowboys finished sixth in the Big 12 and advanced to the NIT quarterfinals.
Martin said last week that USC's 2018-19 schedule is "done," save for one game. Known non-conference foes: Stony Book (home, Nov. 9), Norfolk State (home, Nov. 13), Virginia (home, Dec. 19), Clemson (home), Coastal Carolina (home), Michigan (away), Wyoming (away) and Oklahoma State (away). The Gamecocks will face Providence on Nov. 16 in Connecticut as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. They'll face either Michigan or George Washington two days later.
The Cavaliers, Tigers, Wolverines and Friars made the NCAA tournament last season. UVa entered as the No. 1 overall seed, while Michigan advanced to the national title game.
South Carolina and Oklahoma State have met each other three times before, including twice in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. USC beat OSU, 75-49, in 2014 at Colonial Life Arena, the last matchup between the programs.
