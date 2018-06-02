Gamecocks men's basketball adds transfer guard

South Carolina Gamecocks basketball and Frank Martin added George Washington transfer Jair Bolden on Saturday Morning, The State confirmed. Multiple national reporters tweeted the news earlier in the day.
He announced his intent to transfer in early April.
The sophomore guard from Brooklyn, New York led the Colonials in assists in 2017-18. He averaged 11.2 points, three rebounds and three assists, while shooting 55-for-173 from 3.
As a freshman, he averaged 15.6 minutes a game for a 20-15 team. He picked George Washington from a group of offers that included La Salle, Hofstra and James Madison.
The 6-foot-4 guard's arrival fills one of three open scholarship spots for next season. He'll have to sit out next season.
The news came a day after USC got its first 2019 commit in Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal and the Gamecocks came up short in their pursuit of reclassified 2018 big man D.J. Burns. A few days earlier, the Gamecocks got word five-star transfer Brian Bowen would stay in the NBA draft after it became clear he'd have to sit out all of next season.
