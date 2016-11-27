As Muschamp promised, Gamecocks hit the road recruiting

Improving the talent on the South Carolina football roster was on the mind of head coach Will Muschamp in the moments that followed the Gamecocks’ loss to Clemson.
In fact, he addressed recruiting in the opening remarks of his postgame news conference.
“On the road recruiting,” he said. “That’s the way we’ll change our program. That’s what we need to do, is go recruiting.”
Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson had an in-home visit Sunday with four-star cornerback commitment Jamyest Williams of Lawrenceville, Ga. Williams committed to the Gamecocks on Aug. 27 and is the team’s highest-rated pledge for 2017.
Offensive line coach Shawn Elliott met for about an hour with junior college lineman Dennis Daley and his mother. The USC commitment is from Columbia (Ridge View High) and attends Georgia Military College. He is on track to enroll in the summer.
South Carolina’s 21-member 2017 class ranks No. 16 nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking that factors in all networks. National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The current contact period began Sunday and runs through Jan. 28. Schools are allowed six in-person, off-campus contacts with a prospect during this period, but no more than one per week.
A dead period (no face-to-face contact) lasts from Dec. 12 to Jan. 11. The Gamecocks will have two weekends to host official visits ahead of the dead period.
#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/9OU8fo5W1l— Jamyest Williams (@Jamy0602) November 28, 2016
Visit went great pic.twitter.com/H9ahwJ7PEu— Road Runner Den (@Djlauderdale954) November 27, 2016
Comments