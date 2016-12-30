New Top 5 for USC QB target Dakereon Joyner

Fort Dorchester High quarterback Dakereon Joyner has a new favorites list.
Joyner on Friday released a top five, in no order, of South Carolina, Georgia, Louisville, NC State and Virginia Tech.
Joyner earlier this month was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. The junior threw for 3,642 yards and 44 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores this season.
247Sports ranks the 6-foot-2, 197-pound Joyner the No. 1 QB in South Carolina and No. 9 dual threat QB in the country for the Class of 2018.
Joyner plans to announce his college choice on Father’s Day next year.
#BLESSUP pic.twitter.com/e7jF1uSSJh— Kereon Joyner (@Cant_StopCinco) December 30, 2016
