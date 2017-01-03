Top USC commit Jamyest Williams will take official visit to Georgia

Jamyest Williams committed to South Carolina in August and has remained dedicated to his pledge. But that doesn’t mean Georgia has lightened its pursuit of the four-star athlete.
Williams, who spent a majority of his playing time cornerback in Grayson’s GHSA Class 7A championship run, would join a group of four highly regarded defensive backs at Georgia, including high school teammate Deangelo Gibbs, if he were to switch commitments.
In addition to his defensive play, Williams had a significant role on offense, especially in the slot receiver position. Georgia’s pursuit by both coaches and recruits could be amplified due to Williams’ versatility and the vacancy at the slot position after Isaiah McKenzie’s departure.
“First of all, I’m 100 percent committed,” Williams said. “But the efforts of the (Georgia) coaches have been consistent throughout the process. They’re trying to get me to stay home and help my state win a championship.”
While indicating a solid commitment to South Carolina, Williams has four official visits remaining and will only take two — South Carolina and Georgia. Williams doesn’t have a set date for his trip to Athens but will visit Columbia on the final weekend before National Signing Day (Jan. 27-29).
The efforts by some of Georgia’s “committed recruiters,” such as Richard LeCounte III, William Poole III and Jeremiah Holloman, have recently taken to social media to convince Williams to flip to Georgia.
As Williams’ final decision is less than a month away, the door remains open in Athens.
“I’ve known these (Georgia commitments) for years,” Williams said. “So I must say that playing at home is always in the back of my mind, even with my commitment already on the table. (South Carolina head coach Will) Muschamp and (defensive coordinator Travaris) Robinson believe in me, and I believe in them. I’m not saying that the feeling isn’t the same coming from the Georgia staff, but our relationships are different.”
South Carolina’s coaching staff has built a strong relationship with Williams, thus giving the Gamecocks the edge over Georgia for his services. But Georgia presents a similar coaching style as both the head coach and defensive coordinator obtain plenty of experience and knowledge in the secondary, potentially giving reason as to why Georgia still has an opportunity to land Williams.
“It was definitely the relationships,” Williams said. “Those were built with Muschamp and T-Rob back in Auburn. I’ve known (Georgia head coach Kirby Smart) for a while since his Alabama days. I then met (defensive coordinator Mel) Tucker for the first time, and our relationship has been strong ever since, as well as his relationship with my dad. It helps with defensive coordinators being my position coach both at South Carolina and Georgia, because that’s one thing that my dad and I were looking for.”
The recruiting efforts of Poole, Isaiah Wilson and Robert Beal paid off in Orlando, Fla., this past weekend as Gibbs has now made his way to Athens as an early enrollee. While Gibbs and Markaviest Bryant were two priorities for Georgia at the Under Armour All-American Game, Williams also heard some chatter from the future Bulldogs.
“The Georgia guys just told me to come help us win,” Williams said. “Deangelo, who is one of my best friends as a teammate, we talk all the time about playing together, but at the end of the day, he wants me to do what’s best for me and my family. He knows that we’re going to meet back up in the NFL.”
Williams has 49 offers and is ranked the sixth overall player in Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is South Carolina’s highest-rated commitment in the class.
“South Carolina fans should know that it’s going to take a hard sale to get me away from the Gamecocks at this point,” Williams said. “I consider myself loyal, but at the end of the day, this is a business. The coaches and other things can change so quickly, so let’s hope things stay as they are. Spurs Up.”
Comments