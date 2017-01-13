USC Recruiting

January 13, 2017 12:11 AM

O-lineman affirms commitment to the Gamecocks

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley tweeted late Thursday night that he’s locked in with his commitment to South Carolina and will sign with the Gamecocks as planned on Feb. 1.

Daley, originally from Ridge View High in Columbia, is wrapping up his time at Georgia Military College. He will have three years to play two at USC.

He had considered a visit to Georgia State, where former USC recruiter Shawn Elliott is now the head coach. He has since said that trip will not take place.

“I wanted to take other visits just because I’ve never got the chance to do so coming out of high school but it’s all good,” he tweeted.

Daley took his official visit to South Carolina in October.

