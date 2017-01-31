Gamecocks poised for eventful National Signing Day

National Signing Day is shaping up to be a big one for Will Muschamp and South Carolina’s football program. A look at five key story lines for Wednesday.
1. First class
The 2017 class is Muschamp’s first full group as the Gamecocks’ coach. Last year’s class bridged the new staff and the Steve Spurrier era. A strong finish Wednesday could propel USC to a Top 20 ranking nationally.
2. Big finish
Holding onto top commit Jamyest Williams is a priority for the day as the home-state Georgia Bulldogs try to sign the four-star cornerback who grew up in Athens. The Gamecocks are also involved in five other impactful signing day announcements.
3. USC vs. Georgia
Muschamp and Georgia coach Kirby Smart are friends, as well as former teammates and colleagues. Now they’re going head-to-head on signing day for two recruits. Including Williams, Georgia defensive line commit Robert Beal is a possibility to join the Gamecocks’ class.
4. Oh, the publicity
The spotlight on South Carolina is plenty bright just from the high-profile signing day announcements. ESPN will add to that, including USC as one of 16 programs with live, on-campus updates as part of its programming. “Mr College Football” Tony Barnhart is leading the network’s coverage from Columbia.
5. In the trenches
Wide receivers and defensive backs are considered strengths of the class. The defensive line haul could be as well at the end of the day. Former Alabama commit Aaron Sterling (Tucker, Ga.) will announce between USC and Tennessee; Brad Johnson (Pendleton) is down to the Gamecocks and Virginia Tech; and Javon Kinlaw (Goose Creek/Jones County JC) will decide between USC and Southern Cal.
