USC Recruiting

February 4, 2017 3:56 PM

‘We want Zion!’ USC fans welcome top basketball prospect

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina fans did their part Saturday to make one of the nation’s top basketball prospects feel welcome.

Nationally regarded Zion Williamson, from Spartanburg Day School, was on an unofficial visit Saturday with the Gamecocks, taking in the game against Georgia at Colonial Life Arena.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior basketball star brought his barnstorming tour through Columbia in December for the Chick-fil-A Classic and has exploded on the national scene, perhaps best known for his acrobatic slam dunks.

He is the top instate prospect for the Class of 2018 and No. 2 player nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking that factors in all networks. In addition to the Gamecocks, his offers include Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Clemson.

Related content

USC Recruiting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Muschamp: Instate signees important for the Gamecocks

View more video

Sports Videos