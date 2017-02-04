‘We want Zion!’ USC fans welcome top basketball prospect

South Carolina fans did their part Saturday to make one of the nation’s top basketball prospects feel welcome.
Nationally regarded Zion Williamson, from Spartanburg Day School, was on an unofficial visit Saturday with the Gamecocks, taking in the game against Georgia at Colonial Life Arena.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior basketball star brought his barnstorming tour through Columbia in December for the Chick-fil-A Classic and has exploded on the national scene, perhaps best known for his acrobatic slam dunks.
He is the top instate prospect for the Class of 2018 and No. 2 player nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking that factors in all networks. In addition to the Gamecocks, his offers include Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Clemson.
Fans during the timeout with the chant: "We want Zion" for 2018 Zion Williamson who is at the game.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) February 4, 2017
Student section trying to impress 5-star recruit Zion Williamson, who is here at CLA on visit. He stands up, acknowledges crowd. #Gamecocks— Spurs & Feathers (@SpursFeathers) February 4, 2017
One of the nation's top '18 recruits, Spartanburg Day's @ZionW32 after hearing the #Gamecocks student section chanting "We want Zion!" pic.twitter.com/eaSTUaFg4r— Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) February 4, 2017
