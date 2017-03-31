Graduate transfer QB from Duke will visit Gamecocks this weekend

Thomas Sirk will complete his college football career – one that’s seen historic accomplishments intertwined with crushing injuries – at a school other than Duke.
The school could be South Carolina, where Sirk will visit this weekend.
Named co-Most Valuable Player of the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl when he led the Blue Devils to their first bowl win since 1961, Sirk already has his Duke degree and will be eligible to play this season at the school where he transfers.
USC quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper worked with the 6-foot-4 Sirk in 2012 and 2013. East Carolina is also in the mix. The Pirates are coached by former Duke assistant Scottie Montgomery.
Duke’s release restricts Sirk from transferring to another ACC school and also prevents him from landing at nonconference schools the Blue Devils will play this fall – Army, Baylor, N.C. Central and Northwestern.
“I am beyond thankful for my time spent at Duke University,” Sirk said. “I will never take for granted the relationships I’ve built with the entire Duke community, especially my teammates and coaches. The men in the locker room have become my family over the course of five years, and calling them teammates would be an understatement.”
Sirk has suffered three torn Achilles tendons since enrolling at Duke in January 2012. He played only two healthy seasons there, spending 2014 as the backup to Anthony Boone and 2015 as the Blue Devils starter. But he still established two school records.
After twice tearing his left Achilles tendon last year – in February and August – he sat out the season while recovering from the surgeries.
