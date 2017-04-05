Florence native Gerald picks up offer from Gamecocks

Former West Florence standout Dorian Gerald picked up an offer from South Carolina on Wednesday.
“Having an offer from South Carolina is huge,” Gerald said. “It’s the home state so it means everything for me.
Gerald, 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end, finished up his freshman season at College of the Canyons in California and has one more season there. He will graduate in December.
Gerald also picked up an offer from Tennessee on Wednesday and has offers from Washington State, Georgia State, Colorado State, Arizona State, Memphis, Marshall and Syracuse. He doesn’t have a favorite.
Last season, Gerald led College of the Canyons and the conference with 12 sacks and was second on the team with 54 tackles, including 24 for loss. He was a first-team all-Southern California Football Association selection.
Gerald is the all-time sack leader when he left West Florence.
Comments